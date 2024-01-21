Kessler fouled out of Saturday's 127-126 overtime loss to Houston after recording seven points (2-4 FG, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and five blocks over 32 minutes.

Kessler's block production is establishing a quality fantasy floor, even while seemingly being capped to a 20-to-25 minute role at this time. Saturday marked just his third game since Dec. 21 with double-digit rebounds, however, and his 18.1 percent defensive rebounding rate ranks in just the 52nd percentile among all bigs this season. John Collins logged 20 minutes Saturday, and Kessler is a candidate to eat into his role down the stretch, although coach Will Hardy continuing to dictate his rotation based on the nightly matchup is very plausible.