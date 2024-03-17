Kessler closed with seven points (3-4 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and one block over 30 minutes during Saturday's 119-100 loss to the Timberwolves.

Kessler returned to the starting lineup due to the absence of John Collins (rest), hauling in a team-high-tying rebound total while ending three points short of a double-double in a balanced performance. Kessler has been strong on the glass for Utah this season, posting his 14th game with 10 or more rebounds. He has hauled in 10 or more boards in three of his last five outings, adding five or more points in all three of those contests.