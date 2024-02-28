Kessler is questionable for Thursday's game against the Magic due to a right foot sprain.
Kessler hasn't missed a game since mid-December, but he's dealing with a foot injury after posting a double-double in Tuesday's loss to Atlanta. If he's unavailable against Orlando, John Collins, Taylor Hendricks and Omer Yurtseven could see additional playing time.
