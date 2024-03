Kessler isn't in the starting five for Tuesday's game versus the Celtics, David Locke of Jazz radio reports.

Kessler will be replaced by Luka Samanic in the starting lineup Tuesday. Kessler is averaging 8.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and 1.2 assists in 22.8 minutes across his last five appearances coming off the bench.