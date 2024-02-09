Kessler chipped in 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, four blocks and two steals in 27 minutes during Thursday's 129-115 loss to the Suns.

Kessler had come off the bench in 20 straight games prior to Thursday, but he moved into the starting lineup versus Phoenix after Utah traded Simone Fontecchio to the Pistons in exchange for Kevin Knox and a 2024 second-round draft pick. Kessler responded with a near double-double and another fine effort defensively, extending his streak of games with three-plus blocks to five contests. It's unclear how the Jazz will shift their lineup after Thursday's roster shakeup -- both Kelly Olynyk and guard Ochai Agbaji also departed, with Kira Lewis and Otto Porter coming to Utah in return -- but there's a decent chance that Kessler will return to the bench, as he's been backing up John Collins (who slid into a forward spot Thursday) at center. Even as a reserve, Kessler is an impactful player in fantasy due to his tantalizing shot-blocking ability.