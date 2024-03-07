Kessler (foot) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

The Jazz have yet to provide an updated injury report for Saturday's game in Denver, but Kessler should have a good chance at being listed as questionable or probable -- if not cleared from the report entirely -- for that contest. Kessler has missed the Jazz's last four games with a right foot sprain, but if available Saturday, he'll likely re-enter the rotation as the top backup to starting center John Collins.