Kessler (foot) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Magic, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Kessler was questionable for Thursday's matchup due to a right foot sprain, and he'll be unavailable for the first time since Dec. 11. John Collins, Brice Sensabaugh and Omer Yurtseven are candidates to see an uptick in playing time against Orlando.