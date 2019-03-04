Jodie Meeks: No longer with Toronto

The Raptors don't plan to re-sign Meeks after his 10-day contract expired Saturday, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

The expiration of Meeks' deal leaves the Raptors with just 13 players on the roster, giving the team two weeks to get back to league-mandated 14. For now, Toronto looks content to fill that spot with some of the other options available on the waiver wire, with Lewenberg noting that veteran center Marcin Gortat could be under consideration for the opening. Meeks only appeared in two games for Toronto during his brief stint with the club, averaging 7.5 points and 2.0 boards in 12.0 minutes.