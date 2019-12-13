Joe Cremo: Lands with Long Island
Cremo was signed by the Long Island Nets of the G League on Thursday.
Cremo was previously drafted by Long Island in the fourth round of the G League draft in October of 2018, but he was released during training camp. Now that he's signed back on, he'll look to contribute and give the Nets to keep him around for good this time around.
