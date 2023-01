Elmore recorded 12 points (4-7 FG, 4-6 3PT), three assists, two rebounds and a steal over 18 minutes of Sunday's 126-123 loss to the 905.

Elmore found his stroke from beyond the arc Sunday with all 12 of his points coming from deep. His shooting has undoubtedly been the 27-year-olds primary contribution to Sioux Falls and is the main reason he holds a steady role. In nine appearances, Elmore has averaged 7.7 points and 3.3 assists while shooting 40.5 percent from three across 20.3 minutes.