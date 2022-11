Ledoux delivered 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), an assist and a steal across 21 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's loss against the Vipers.

Ledoux was one of six players that scored in double digits here for Birmingham, but that wasn't enough as the Vipers came away with the victory. He's been a consistent presence off the bench for the Squadron this season and is trending in the right direction, as he's scored in double digits in four of his last five appearances.