Baldwin collected eight points (3-5 FG, 0-2 3PT, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and four assists in 20 minutes Thursday against Capital City.

Baldwin got off to a hot start to the season by scoring 12 and 17 points in his first two contests, respectively. However, he's been held to nine points or fewer in his last three. Baldwin's scoring has been inconsistent at best in the early going, but he has contributed in other categories, averaging 4.5 boards and 4.3 assists through five games.