Kamari Murphy: Collects double-double off bench
Murphy posted 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks and one assist in the win Wednesday over the Blue Coats.
Murphy has seen the likes of Dzanan Musa and Okaro White soak up the starting power forward minutes, but he's still averaging a healthy 25 per game since returning from a recent hip injury despite coming off the bench.
