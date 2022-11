Hankerson collected 32 points (13-19 FG, 4-7 3PT, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists and four blocks in 35 minutes Monday against Raptors 905.

Hankerson turned in his best scoring performance of the season in Long Island's third consecutive victory. He's finished in double figures in three straight matchups and has shot exceptionally well from beyond the arc over this brief stretch.