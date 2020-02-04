Kendall Smith: Picked up by Stockton
Stockton acquired Smith from the available player pool Sunday.
Smith appeared in three games for Westchester earlier this season, averaging 12.5 minutes off the bench. He's found a new home with Stockton, though it seems unlikely he will play a major role for the club.
