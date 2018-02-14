Kennedy Meeks: Double-double Tuesday
Meeks recorded 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and one block during Tuesday's loss at Windy City.
The rookie from North Carolina has been a consistent scorer in double-figures and Tuesday was no different. In addition, Meeks has been able to rebound the ball at a high rate, allowing himself to produce double-doubles regularly. The 23-year-old is averaging a superb 12.2 points and 9.3 rebounds this season.
