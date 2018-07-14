Meeks posted nine points (3-8 FG, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and a steal across 17 minutes during Friday's 83-71 summer league loss to the Timberwolves.

In addition to nearly securing a double-double, Meeks led the Nuggets in rebounding Friday, which included an impressive five offensive boards. Undrafted out of North Carolina in 2017, the 6-foot-10, 277-pound forward spent last season in the G-League with the Raptors 905. There, he started 38 of his 45 appearances, averaging 12.8 points and 9.5 rebounds while shooting just over 50 percent from the field. Though he's only seen limited action in summer league, he's put up some quality numbers. Across 71 minutes, he's posted 28 points and 28 rebounds