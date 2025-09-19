The Hornets waived Johnson on Friday.

Johnson's vacated roster spot was filled by the incoming Brandon Slater. After Johnson played for the G League's Greensboro Swarm a year ago, James Plowright of CLTure.org notes that the Hornets likely waived the swingman's Exhibit 10 deal to help fill their G League roster. Across 34 regular-season appearances for the Swarm last season, Johnson averaged 17.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 0.9 steals in 32.5 minutes per game.