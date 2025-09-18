The Hornets signed Johnson to a deal Thursday, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Johnson spent the 2024-25 season with the G League's Greensboro Swarm, and he's back with the Charlotte organization ahead of the new campaign. The 2023 second-rounder will be trying to claim a roster spot either for the parent club or the G League squad during training camp. Across 34 regular-season outings for Greensboro last year, Johnson averaged 17.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 0.9 steals in 32.5 minutes per game.