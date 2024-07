Ellis logged 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and two steals over 23 minutes of Saturday's 87-77 win over Phoenix in Summer League.

Ellis was signed to an Exhibit 10 contract by Sacramento shortly after the draft and averaged 10.6 points and 1.2 steals per game while making 11 of his 21 three-point attempts in Las Vegas. It's a long shot that Ellis will make the Kings' regular-season roster, but he's likely to stick around with the team's G League affiliate.