Hield finished Wednesday's 128-125 win over the Timberwolves with 29 points (11-16 FG, 7-11 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists and a blocked shot across 38 minutes.

Hield isn't known for his efficiency from the field -- on the season, he is shooting only 39.8 percent -- but he showed a hot hand Wednesday, drilling 11-of-16 field-goal attempts, including 7-of-11 from beyond the arc. The shooting guard's point total was his highest since scoring 29 against the Lakers on March 3, and he fell one shy of his season high in makes from deep. Hield can bring a fantasy squad's field-goal rate down in a hurry, but he is trails only Stephen Curry for total three-pointers made (232) on the season.