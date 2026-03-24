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section: | slug: kings-daeqwon-plowden-cleared-to-play | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
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Kings' Daeqwon Plowden: Cleared to play
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1 min read
Plowden (foot) is good to go for Tuesday's game against the Hornets.
Plowden will shed his probable tag to suit up for this contest. With Precious Achiuwa (back) out, Plowden could see a sizable role against Charlotte.
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