Plowden went to the locker room during the fourth quarter of Tuesday's game against the Spurs with an apparent lower body injury and didn't return, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports. He ended with 14 points (5-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-4 FT), one rebound, one assist and two steals in 28 minutes.

Plowden was spotted walking down the tunnel with a limp with only a few minutes remaining in the final period of a game that had already been decided, so it's no real surprise that he didn't return. The team should have more information on his injury after completing an evaluation.