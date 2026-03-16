Kings' Daeqwon Plowden: Handling significant playing time
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Plowden totaled 10 points (3-14 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals across 31 minutes during Sunday's 116-111 victory over the Jazz.
As the Kings' youth movement continues to take effect, Plowden is settling into a significant role in the frontcourt and turning in quality streaming value in deep fantasy leagues. He's logged at least 30 minutes and 10 points in five consecutive games, during which Plowden has averaged 12.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.4 steals, 1.2 assists and 2.2 three-pointers in 31.5 minutes per contest.
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