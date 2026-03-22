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Plowden is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Nets due to right foot soreness.

Plowden has stepped into a significant role as of late, and he's scored in double figures in seven consecutive outings. However, the Kings could be without Plowden's services Sunday as the 27-year-old tends to a sore right foot.

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