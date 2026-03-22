Kings' Daeqwon Plowden: Iffy for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Plowden is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Nets due to right foot soreness.
Plowden has stepped into a significant role as of late, and he's scored in double figures in seven consecutive outings. However, the Kings could be without Plowden's services Sunday as the 27-year-old tends to a sore right foot.
More News
-
Kings' Daeqwon Plowden: Hits for career-high 20 in loss•
-
Kings' Daeqwon Plowden: Starting sans Clifford•
-
Kings' Daeqwon Plowden: Cleared for Thursday•
-
Kings' Daeqwon Plowden: Exits early Tuesday•
-
Kings' Daeqwon Plowden: Handling significant playing time•
-
Kings' Daeqwon Plowden: Posts 16 points as fill-in•