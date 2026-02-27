Kings' Daeqwon Plowden: Perfect shooting display
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Plowden supplied 19 points (7-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and four rebounds across 26 minutes during Thursday's 130-121 victory over Dallas.
Plowden provided a highly efficient 19 points off the bench Thursday. The two-way played has scored 19 points in two of his past three games, and he'd keep himself on the deep-league fantasy radar if Keegan Murray misses more time with his ankle sprain going forward.
