Plowden will start Thursday's game against Philadelphia, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

With Nique Clifford (hamstring) unavailable, Plowden will step into the starting lineup for just the third time on the campaign. As a starter this season, the two-way player has averaged 16.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists across 37.0 minutes per tilt.