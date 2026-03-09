Plowden will start Sunday's game against the Bulls, Frankie Cartoscelli of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

With DeMar DeRozan (illness) unavailable for the first time this season, Plowden will get the starting nod. During his lone start in a loss to Cleveland on Feb. 7, he posted 16 points, six rebounds, four assists and one steal in 39 minutes.