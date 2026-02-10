Plowden is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Pelicans, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Plowden turned in a solid effort in his first start of the season Saturday, scoring 16 points, though he'll revert to a reserve role for Monday's contest. The Bowling Green product has appeared in five NBA games this season, averaging 5.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 19.8 minutes per game.