Kings' Daxter Miles: Inks two-way with Kings

Miles signed a two-way deal with the Kings, Sportando reports.

The news comes via the personal Twitter account of West Virginia coach Bob Huggins, who indicated that Miles will also play for the Kings' summer league team. Miles averaged 12.9 points, 3.1 assists and 2.8 rebounds as a senior for the Mountaineers last season.

