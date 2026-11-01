Hunter chipped in 19 points (8-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds and one steal across 32 minutes during Saturday's 136-105 loss to the Grizzlies.

Hunter scored 12 of his 19 points in the second quarter and finished Saturday as the Kings' second-leading scorer behind rookie seventh-overall pick Darius Acuff (38). Hunter failed to score in double digits in each of the first three games of the regular season, but over his last three outings, he has averaged 22.3 points per game on 52.3 percent shooting along with 4.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 3.7 threes and 0.7 steals over 34.0 minutes per contest. He'll continue to operate in an elevated role for as long as Keegan Murray (ankle) is out of action.