Kings' De'Andre Hunter: Ready for Sacramento debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hunter isn't listed on the injury report and is expected to make his debut with the Kings on Wednesday against the Grizzlies.
Hunter didn't join the team in time to play in Sunday's game against Washington after being traded from the Cavs on Sturday, but he's expected to be on the court for Wednesday's clash. The Virginia product averaged 14.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 43 games this season with Cleveland.
