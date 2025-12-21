Schroder supplied 21 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Saturday's 98-93 loss to Portland.

Russell Westbrook endured a rocky start to the game, making an early entrance for Schroder a necessity. Although Westbrook logged 30 minutes, the Kings ran with the hot hand and gave Schroderhis his highest minute total since his seven-game absence. Although Westbrook's job appears safe, we may continue to see the rotation favor a combo of the two veterans in the backcourt, especially during periods when Zach LaVine (ankle) is out or on the bench.