Kings' Dennis Schroder: Out vs. Utah
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schroder (hip) is out for Friday's game against the Jazz, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Schroder continues to deal with right hip soreness and will miss a second straight game. Russell Westbrook has moved into the starting lineup, but with Schroder out, there might be more minutes available for players such as Malik Monk, Keon Ellis and Nique Clifford.
