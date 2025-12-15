Schroder (hip) registered 17 points (5-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three assists and one rebound across 25 minutes Sunday in the Kings' 117-103 loss to the Timberwolves.

Schroder made his return to action Sunday after missing Sacramento's previous seven games due to a right hip flexor strain. While Russell Westbrook retained starting duties at point guard, Schroder was still able to overlap with him a bit due to Zach LaVine exiting due to a left ankle injury after playing just 16 minutes. Nique Clifford ended up opening the second half with the starting five in LaVine's stead, but Schroder and fellow reserve guard Malik Monk would likely continue to see notable spikes in playing time if LaVine isn't available for the Kings' next game Thursday in Portland.