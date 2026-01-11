Schroder has been suspended for three games for "confronting and attempting to strike another player," Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Schroder got into an altercation with an opposing player in an arena hallway following the Kings' loss to the Lakers on Dec. 28. Now, he'll be sidelined for Sacramento's next three outings, and the veteran point guard's next opportunity to play will come Friday against the Wizards. In the meantime, Keon Ellis, Nique Clifford and Malik Monk are candidates for increased playing time.