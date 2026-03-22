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Kings' Devin Carter: Cleared to play
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1 min read
Carter (calf) is available for Sunday's game against the Nets.
Carter is all set to return from a five-game absence. With Russell Westbrook (foot) out, Carter could absorb additional minutes as well.
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