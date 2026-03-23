Carter (calf) posted 16 points (5-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 27 minutes during Sunday's 126-122 victory over the Nets.

After a five-game absence due to a bruised right calf, Carter returned to action and wound up being thrust into a significant role because of an injury to Killian Hayes (toe). With Russell Westbrook (foot) also banged up, Carter could find himself in a position for extra ball-handling duties going forward. Across his past six outings, Carter has averaged 11.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 18.7 minutes per game.