The Kings recalled Carter from the G League's Stockton Kings, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Carter produced 25 points (7-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal in 32 minutes of Tuesday's 112-99 G League win over the South Bay Lakers, making the most of his reps in Stockton. At least for the time being, Carter is unlikely to break through Sacramento's rotation, but big changes could be coming to the franchise.