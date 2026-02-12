Carter accumulated 19 points (4-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 10-12 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 121-93 loss to Utah.

Carter entered the starting lineup for the first time this season with Russell Westbrook (ankle), Zach LaVine (finger) and Malik Monk (illness) all sidelined. Carter responded by posting his best scoring performance of the campaign while finishing second on his team in scoring behind DeMar DeRozan. The Providence product is now averaging 14.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists over his last five games.