Carter produced 24 points (9-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 16 minutes during Tuesday's 114-109 win over the Pacers.

Carter set a new career high in scoring after dropping 22 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter. This was an incredible outburst by the 23-year-old, who'd been held to single figures in the scoring column in his previous three matchups. Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento pointed out that Carter appeared to be walking with a limp after the victory, so it'll be worth keeping an eye on his status leading up to the second half a back-to-back Wednesday against Charlotte.