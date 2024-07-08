Timme recorded six points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), seven rebounds and two blocks in 19 minutes during Sunday's 85-59 win over the Spurs in the California Classic Summer League.

Timme is slated to join the Raptors' Summer League roster for the Las Vegas Summer League that begins Friday. However, he'll likely remain with Sacramento for the team's games Tuesday and Wednesday to close out the California Classic Summer League. Timme missed the end of the 2023-24 season after undergoing foot surgery, but he has a chance to showcase his skill set this summer.