Kings' Jonathan Mogbo: Finishes with five blocks in win

Mogbo finished with six points (3-5 FG, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, two steals and five blocks across 32 minutes in Saturday's 79-76 California Classic Summer League victory over the Nets.

Mogbo wasn't heavily involved offensively, though he got after it on the defensive end by accruing a game-high five blocks to help lead the Kings to a narrow win. Mogbo, the No. 31 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, spent his first two seasons in Toronto, where he averaged 4.4 points, 1.7 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.2 blocks and 0.3 steals over 14.9 minutes in 103 regular-season contests. While Mogbo has some positive attributes, he will need to improve in several areas if he hopes to earn a meaningful role with the Kings beyond a two-way contract.