Murray contributed 10 points (3-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, two assists, one block and two steals in 23 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 114-108 loss to the Heat.

The 26-year-old missed the prior seven games with an ankle injury, and Murray got eased into the lineup Sunday on the second unit while Precious Achiuwa got another start at power forward. The duo could switch roles as soon as Tuesday in a home game against the Magic, but with Domantas Sabonis (knee) not 100 percent himself, there may be room for both Murray and Achiuwa in the frontcourt in the short term.