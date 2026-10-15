The Kings have signed Black to their final two-way contract, Matt George of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

Black secured a roster spot after making a strong impression during the preseason. The 26-year-old forward most recently recorded 10 points, six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 32 minutes in Tuesday's exhibition against Portland. The two-way agreement will allow Black to split time between Sacramento and its G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings, though his opportunities at the NBA level will likely depend on the team's frontcourt depth and availability.