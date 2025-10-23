Monk ended Wednesday's 120-116 loss to Phoenix with 19 points (7-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and two assists across 27 minutes.

Monk's fantasy prospects became cloudy after the Kings acquired Dennis Schroder, and became even murkier with the recent addition of Russell Westbrook. Despite the competition, Monk found success with the second unit Wednesday. The team's confidence in Monk is not surprising after he logged a career-high campaign last season, and his results in the opener increase his probability of fantasy success as the season moves forward.