Raynaud produced 12 points (6-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and two steals across 26 minutes during Friday's 114-111 loss to the Clippers.

Making his third start in the last four games while Domantas Sabonis (back) struggles to stay healthy, Raynaud ended up being the only Sacramento starter to score in double digits. The rookie center has scored in double digits in all three of those recent starts, and during 26 games as part of the starting five this season he's averaging 11.3 points, 8.2 boards, 1.3 assists and 1.1 combined blocks and steals in 27.5 minutes while shooting 56.6 percent from the floor.