Raynaud posted 14 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist and one block across 36 minutes in Friday's 112-93 loss to the Celtics.

After coming off the bench in three straight games, Raynaud got the starting nod Friday due to Domantas Sabonis (rest) being sidelined. Raynaud turned in an extremely efficient performance and finished as Sacramento's third-leading scorer. The rookie second-rounder also led the Kings in rebounds, securing his seventh double-double through 42 regular-season appearances. He scored in double figures for the first time since Jan. 14 and grabbed double-digit boards for the first time since Dec. 30.