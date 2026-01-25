Kings' Maxime Raynaud: Won't start Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Raynaud won't start against the Pistons on Sunday, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.
Domantas Sabonis will return to the starting five Sunday, pushing Raynaud to the second unit for the first time since Dec. 3. The rookie second-rounder has averaged 7.5 points and 3.7 rebounds in 15.9 minutes per game across 14 outings off the bench so far this season.
