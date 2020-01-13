Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Officially probable
Bjelica (ankle) is probable for Monday's game against the Magic.
Bjelica suffered an ankle injury during Tuesday's win against the Suns, but he was able to play Friday against the Bucks. The 31-year-old was also able to participate fully in practice, so he'll likely be ready to play Monday. However, he could see a slightly more limited role if Marvin Bagley (foot) is also cleared to play.
